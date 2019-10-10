Braves' Josh Donaldson: Homers in Game 5 loss
Donaldson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 13-1 loss to the Cardinals in Game 5 of the NLDS.
The home run was a solo blast in the fourth inning off of St. Louis starter Jack Flaherty, Donaldson's only long ball of the series. The 33-year-old went just 3-for-19 (.158) in the NLDS but enjoyed a terrific first year overall in the National League. Donaldson slashed .259/.379/.521 in 155 regular-season games with 37 homers and 94 RBI, proving he was past the injuries that plagued him throughout the 2018 season. Donaldson played on a one-year contract in 2019 and will once again be a free agent entering the offseason.
