Donaldson went 2-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and a walk in the Braves' 10-8 loss to the Mets on Thursday.

Donaldson inched closer to the 30-homer mark with two more long balls in this contest, first touching up Marcus Stroman with a sixth-inning solo shot before adding another off Drew Gagnon in the ninth. That brings the veteran up to 28 long balls on the season, to go along with his excellent .265/.382/.527 slash line across 505 plate appearances.