Braves' Josh Donaldson: Notches homer No. 24
Donaldson went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run Tuesday in the Braves' 11-8 win over the Nationals.
Donaldson's 24th home run of the season gave the Braves an 8-0 lead, which proved to be crucial insurance with the Nationals mounting a spirited rally late in the contest. The long ball ended a relative dry spell in terms of power production for Donaldson, who managed only four extra-base knocks over his previous 10 contests. He'll be back in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale in Washington, batting cleanup while manning third base.
