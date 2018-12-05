The Braves are anticipating Donaldson hitting second in the order during the 2019 season, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Per O'Brien, Ronald Acuna will sit atop the order or man the cleanup spot while Freddie Freeman hits third. Ozzie Albies and Ender Inciarte are also under consideration to bat leadoff. Prior to Donaldson's injury-plagued 2018 campaign, he slashed .270/.385/.559 with 33 home runs and 78 RBI the year before for Toronto. The Braves are obviously betting on him to return to that form considering his one-year, $23 million deal and the plan to stick him second in the order. Donaldson is in line to be the club's everyday third baseman while Johan Camargo takes on a utility role to begin the year.