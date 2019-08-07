Donaldson went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks and a run Tuesday in the Braves' 12-7 win over the Twins.

Donaldson has reached base in 11 consecutive contests, slashing .326/.420/.628 with three home runs, four doubles and a 7:12 BB:K over that stretch. After an injury-ravaged 2018 campaign split between Toronto and Cleveland, Donaldson has proven to be an excellent buy-low investment for the Braves, with his improved health playing a key role in his 100-point recovery in OPS this season.