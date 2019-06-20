Donaldson went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Wednesday against the Mets.

Donaldson took Steven Matz deep in the sixth inning, his sixth home run in his past nine contests. He now has 14 homers on the season and is riding a nine-game hitting streak, four of which been multi-hit performances. After a slow start to the season, Donaldson has a .260/.365/.492 line across 296 plate appearances.

