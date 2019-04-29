Donaldson went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, two walks and two runs scored Sunday against the Rockies.

Donaldson came up with the game's biggest hit and put the Braves ahead by a run in the eighth inning with a three-run blast to right field. The 33-year-old continues to hit the ball well in 2019, slashing .263/.391/.505 with five homers and 13 RBI over 27 games.