Donaldson went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs Sunday against the Mets.

Donaldson provided Atlanta's only offense on the day, leaving the yard in the second and seventh innings of Sunday's series finally. Fortunately, it was just enough for his team to emerge with a 2-1 victory. The 33-year-old third baseman finished the weekend on a high note, collecting four base knocks (including three homers) over the last three contests.

