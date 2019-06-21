Braves' Josh Donaldson: Wins suspension appeal
Donaldson won his appeal and will not be suspended for his part in a benches-clearing brawl against the Pirates back on June 10, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Donaldson had been suspended for one game for his part in the altercation but will now not miss any time. He also saw his fine reduced to $1,000.
