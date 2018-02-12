Braves' Josh Graham: Receives invite to spring training

Graham will attend Atlanta's spring training as a non-roster invitee.

Graham started last season in High-A Florida and worked his way up to Double-A Mississippi. He accrued an ERA of 1.38 across 13.0 innings after being promoted. The 24-year-old right-hander will get an opportunity to face off against some big-league hitters in spring training, and he will likely start the season at the Double-A level.