Braves' Josh Ravin: On travel roster for Sunday's game
Ravin (hip) is listed on the travel roster for the Braves' Grapefruit League game Sunday against the Tigers, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
It's an indication that Ravin hasn't suffered any setbacks this spring with the hip and groin injuries that resulted him ending the past season on the 60-day disabled list. The health concerns have resulted in the Braves limiting Ravin's workload, however, as he's made just three appearances this spring. After being outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett earlier this month, Ravin doesn't look like a serious candidate to claim a bullpen gig with the big club once camp ends.
