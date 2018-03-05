Braves' Josh Ravin: Outrighted to Triple-A
Ravin (hip) has cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett.
Ravin was acquired from the Dodgers for cash considerations in November. The 30-year-old righty owns a 5.05 ERA in 35.2 career innings, with a solid 26.8 percent strikeout rate but a high 12.7 percent walk rate.
