Tomlin's contract was selected by the Braves on Saturday.
Tomlin was speculated as an option for the starting rotation with Cole Hamels (triceps) still recovering, and he'll open the season on the major-league roster. While it's unclear whether he'll begin the season in the rotation, Saturday's transaction signals that he could have a role in Atlanta's pitching staff. Tomlin made 51 appearances (one start) in his first year with the Braves last season, logging a 3.74 ERA and 1.12 WHIP over 79.1 innings.