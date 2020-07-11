Tomlin could get a start early in the season if Cole Hamels isn't ready, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The veteran right-hander is more likely to be the team's primary long reliever, but Tomlin does have plenty of starting experience from his days in Cleveland. The 35-year-old may also have an edge on winning a spot start due to being more stretched out than Atlanta's other options, such as Kyle Wright -- Tomlin is expected to work four innings in Monday's intrasquad game.