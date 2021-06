Tomlin (3-0) struck out one in 1.1 perfect innings to earn the win against the Nationals on Thursday.

Tomlin was brought in to record the final out of the sixth inning, and Atlanta scored four runs in the bottom half of the frame to put him in line for the win. The righty has posted a 5.40 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 26.2 innings across 19 relief appearances to begin the year.