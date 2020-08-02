Tomlin (1-0) struck out three over 2.1 perfect innings of relief Saturday to record the win in a 7-1 victory over the Mets.

Touki Toussaint got the start but only lasted four innings, allowing Tomlin to get credit for the win with a dominant performance out of the bullpen. The veteran right-hander has yet to give up a run this season over three appearances and 5.2 innings, posting an 8:0 K:BB, and with Atlanta now featuring an incredibly young and inexperienced rotation to go with an explosive offense, Tomlin could end up as one of the most valuable long men in baseball from a fantasy perspective.