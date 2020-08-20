Tomlin is slated to start Sunday's game against the Phillies.
Just over 40 percent of the way into their season, the Braves have just one man left standing (Max Fried) from their Opening Day rotation. As a result, Tomlin should keep picking up starts so long as his performance continues to warrant regular starts. After thriving in long relief to begin the season, Tomlin fared respectably in his first start in Tuesday's loss to Washington, working four innings (51 pitches) and giving up two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out two. He'll likely push his pitch count up to the 60-to-75 range Sunday.