Tomlin allowed five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two over four innings in Friday's loss to the Nationals. He didn't factor into the decision.

Tomlin was roughed up early against the Nationals as he allowed three runs in the first inning before giving up two more in the third. However, a strong offensive showing from Atlanta allowed him to settle for the no-decision. With Max Fried (back) and Cole Hamels (triceps) expected to return soon, it's unclear when Tomlin could make another start.