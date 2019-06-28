Tomlin (1-1) took the loss Thursday against the Cubs, giving up three runs (two earned) on two hits over 2.2 innings while striking out two.

The veteran right-hander made only one real mistake after taking over for Bryce Wilson in the fifth inning, but Victor Caratini drove that mistake 407 feet to right field for what proved to be the game-winning homer. Tomlin has been mostly solid in a long-relief role for Atlanta this year, posting a 3.94 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 31:4 K:BB through 45.2 innings with a save and four holds in 28 appearances.