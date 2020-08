Tomlin (1-2) took the loss Saturday against the Phillies after surrendering four runs (three earned) on five hits with two walks and one strikeout over 4.1 innings.

The veteran right-hander was through four frames with only one run allowed on a sacrifice fly, but he struggled during the fifth inning and was pulled after giving up a three-run homer to Rhys Hoskins. Tomlin has a 4.37 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 24:6 K:BB through 22.2 innings, and he lines up to pitch against the Nationals next weekend.