Tomlin (1-1) gave up four runs on six hits and struck out five over three innings in a loss to Philadelphia on Sunday.

Tomlin gave up three homers to account for all four runs in the appearance, and he needed 61 pitches (38 strikes) to complete the short outing. The 35-year-old began the year as a reliever, but has been forced into starting duties after injuries ravaged Atlanta's rotation. He has a 3.93 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with 23 strikeouts across 18.1 innings this season. His next start is expected to be Saturday in a rematch in Philadelphia.