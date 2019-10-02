Play

Tomlin will be on the Braves' NLDS roster, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Tomlin beat out Julio Teheran to serve as Atlanta's long reliever. He struck out just 15.9 percent of opposing batters this season but also walked just 2.2 percent, leading to a 3.74 ERA in 79.1 innings.

