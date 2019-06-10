Braves' Josh Tomlin: Picks up first career save
Tomlin gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless 12th inning Sunday to record his first save in a win over the Marlins.
The save was the first of Tomlin's career, not just his season, and came after Luke Jackson, Anthony Swarzak and others had already been used. The veteran right-hander now has a 3.82 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 22:3 K:BB through 33 innings this season, and he's starting to work his way into slightly higher-leverage situations in the Atlanta bullpen, although Tomlin remains far outside the regular closing picture.
