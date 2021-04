Tomlin (2-0) allowed three hits and no walks in 1.1 relief innings as he earned the win against the Cubs on Friday.

Tomlin struggled by giving up three runs in 1.1 innings against the Marlins on Tuesday, but he returned to form Friday and picked up his second win of 2021. The right-hander has now posted a 3.86 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in seven innings to begin the season.