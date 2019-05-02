Braves' Josh Tomlin: Picks up third hold
Tomlin struck out two in a perfect inning of relief Wednesday to record his third hold of the season in a win over the Padres.
The former Cleveland starter is adapting well to his role in Atlanta's bullpen, posting a 2.77 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 12:1 K:BB through 13 innings. The team's injury-ravaged bullpen -- five different Atlanta relievers are currently on the IL -- has pushed Tomlin into a higher-leverage role, but he's held his own by picking up holds in three of his last four appearances, potentially putting him on the fantasy radar in deeper leagues that utilize the category.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Are Robert, Mize close?
Two of the minors' hottest performers to open the season just made the move up to Double-A,...
-
Little recourse for Kluber injury
Corey Kluber has a fractured forearm, and the loss is felt throughout the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Senzel ready to make an impact
Nick Senzel is reportedly on his way to the majors, so what does it mean for Fantasy players?...
-
FBT Podcast: 'Fooled You,' Regulators
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Tuesday's highlights, power bats like double-dong...
-
Rankings Update: Risers and Fallers
A lot has changed in the first month of the season. Here's who Scott White and Heath Cummings...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...