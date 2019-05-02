Tomlin struck out two in a perfect inning of relief Wednesday to record his third hold of the season in a win over the Padres.

The former Cleveland starter is adapting well to his role in Atlanta's bullpen, posting a 2.77 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 12:1 K:BB through 13 innings. The team's injury-ravaged bullpen -- five different Atlanta relievers are currently on the IL -- has pushed Tomlin into a higher-leverage role, but he's held his own by picking up holds in three of his last four appearances, potentially putting him on the fantasy radar in deeper leagues that utilize the category.