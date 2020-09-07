Tomlin (2-2) allowed one run on three hits and no walks while striking out two over six innings as he earned the win Sunday against the Nationals.

Tomlin had been charged with losses in each of his past two outings, but he received an extra day of rest prior to Sunday's start. He responded with his longest appearance of the season as he only allowed three baserunners over the first six innings of the contest. The right-hander now has a 3.77 ERA and 26:6 K:BB over 28.2 innings this year. His next start should be on the road Friday against the Nationals.