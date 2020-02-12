Braves' Josh Tomlin: Re-ups with Atlanta
Tomlin agreed Wednesday with the Braves on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
For the second year in a row, Tomlin will attend Braves camp as a non-roster invitee looking to claim a spot in the Opening Day bullpen. He was able to earn his place in 2019 and stuck on the roster all season, finishing with a 3.74 ERA and 1.12 WHIP across 79.1 innings in 51 appearances (one start). The righty's inability to miss bats limits his fantasy intrigue even in NL-only formats, but he's more valuable from a real-life perspective thanks to his skills in limiting walks and inducing weak contact.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings and 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Busts 1.0: Downside danger
There are busts, and then there are Busts. Scott White thinks you can stave off disaster by...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Late shots at impact
Can Gio Urshela withstand increased competition with the Yankees? Is Mark Canha being overlooked...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Bounce backs, deep cuts
Chris Towers unveils his favorite sleepers, including the traditional late-round picks as well...
-
Roto Hitting Category Targets
Before you build your team, you need to know what you're building toward. Chris Towers breaks...