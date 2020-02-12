Tomlin agreed Wednesday with the Braves on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

For the second year in a row, Tomlin will attend Braves camp as a non-roster invitee looking to claim a spot in the Opening Day bullpen. He was able to earn his place in 2019 and stuck on the roster all season, finishing with a 3.74 ERA and 1.12 WHIP across 79.1 innings in 51 appearances (one start). The righty's inability to miss bats limits his fantasy intrigue even in NL-only formats, but he's more valuable from a real-life perspective thanks to his skills in limiting walks and inducing weak contact.