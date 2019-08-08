Tomlin was tagged for four runs on four hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning of relief in Wednesday's win over the Twins.

Atlanta was up 11-3 heading into the ninth inning when Tomlin got the call, which illustrates how low-leverage his role is in the bullpen right now. On the season, the veteran right-hander has a 4.05 ERA, 10.7 WHIP and 41:7 K:BB through 60 innings with one win, two saves and five holds in 39 appearances.