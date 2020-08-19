Tomlin didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the Nationals, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out two.

The veteran swing man was making his first start of the season and did his part, exiting the game after 51 pitches (36 strikes) with Atlanta up 5-2, but the bullpen quickly made a hash of things. It's not clear whether the team plans to keep Tomlin -- who has a sparkling 2.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB through 15.1 innings -- in the rotation for now or move him back into long relief in support of some younger arms, but if he does stay on schedule he'd next take the mound Sunday, at home against the Phillies.