Tomlin will have his start pushed to Sunday against the Nationals, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

The veteran right-hander lined up to start Game 2 of Friday's twin bill, but he'll receive some extra rest with Huascar Ynoa receiving the start instead. Tomlin has struggled in his past two outings, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on 11 hits with six strikeouts and two walks over 7.1 innings.