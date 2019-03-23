Tomlin will get the start for the Braves on Saturday, Tim Tucker of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The club will waste no time in taking a first-hand look at their newest acquisition. Tomlin almost certainly won't crack Atlanta's Opening Day roster, but the former Cleveland hurler could at least set himself up for a future opportunity with a solid performance.

