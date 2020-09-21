Tomlin made his most recent appearance for the Braves out of the bullpen, giving up two runs over 2.2 innings in a Sept. 16 outing in Baltimore.

The recent returns of Cole Hamels and Max Fried from the injured list appears to have at least temporarily bumped Tomlin from the rotation, as the Braves have opted to keep younger arms in Kyle Wright and Huascar Ynoa in starting roles over him. Atlanta will need to add another starter to the rotation Wednesday versus Miami, so Tomlin could be candidate to pitch that day if he's not needed in relief Monday or Tuesday.