Ritchie gave up one hit and two walks over six scoreless innings for Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday. He struck out 11.

The 11 Ks were a career high for the 22-year-old right-hander at any level. Ritchie has made an impressive return from May 2023 Tommy John surgery, beginning the season at High-A and now sitting one promotion away from his big-league debut. Over seven starts for Gwinnett, he's posted a 3.62 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 39:16 K:BB through 37.1 innings, and while Atlanta has little reason to bring him up in September, Ritchie could get an audition for a rotation spot next spring.