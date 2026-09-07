Ritchie allowed two runs on four hits and a walk over 6.2 innings for Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday while striking out a career-high 15 batters.

The 23-year-old right-hander set a new franchise Ks record for Gwinnett, breaking the mark of 13 previously set by Bryse Wilson in 2018 and tied by Spencer Strider in a 2025 rehab start. Ritchie was demoted in early August, but he's making a case to rejoin Atlanta's big-league roster for the stretch run. Over five starts since getting sent down, he's produced a 2.28 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 35:13 K:BB over 27.2 innings while lasting at least five innings in each outing.