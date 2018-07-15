Braves' Julio Teheran: 6.1 scoreless innings in win over D-backs
Teheran (7-6) tossed 6.1 scoreless innings Sunday to earn the win over the D-backs, allowing four hits and three walks with six strikeouts.
Teheran pitched quite effectively on the day, allowing just two men past first base as he kept a formidable offense off the board. He needed just 79 pitches to make it into the seventh inning, but he allowed the first three men to reach and was pulled in favor of the bullpen. Teheran's gem capped off a solid close to the first half of the season in which he allowed just one run over 13 combined innings over his last two starts, lowering his ERA to 4.00 to go along with a serviceable 1.21 WHIP.
