Braves' Julio Teheran: Added to NLDS roster

Teheran was added to the Braves' NLDS roster to replace Chris Martin (oblique) Friday.

Teheran wasn't in the Braves' original playoff squad, but he was apparently the final cut, as he'll wind up joining the team after missing just one game. He recorded a solid 3.81 ERA in 33 starts this season but slumped to a 5.50 ERA over his final eight outings.

