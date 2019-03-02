Braves' Julio Teheran: Aiming for cleaner mechanics

Teheran reviewed video during the offseason and believes he's spotted some mechanical flaws in his delivery that have been building up since his rookie season, Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander also added eight pounds of muscle to his legs and arms, but Teheran believes a better release point and arm angle are the keys to a rebound after his average fastball velocity clocked in below 90 mph last season for the first time in his career. Heading into what is likely the final year of his current deal -- the Braves hold a $12 million option for 2020, but it comes with a cheap $1 million buyout -- the 28-year-old has every incentive to try and regain the form that saw his post a 3.21 ERA and 1.05 WHIP as recently as 2016.