Braves' Julio Teheran: Allows five runs, receives early hook

Teheran didn't factor into the decision Monday against the Nationals, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks across 2.1 innings. He struck out two.

Teheran was victimized by the long ball in this one, allowing a two-run home run to Ryan Zimmerman in the first inning before opposing pitcher A.J. Cole and Bryce Harper launched solo shots in the second and third, respectively. It's a shame Teheran couldn't make it deeper into the game, as his side eventually broke open a big lead which surely would have resulted in his first win of the season. The early returns aren't promising for the one-time top prospect, who has a 10.13 ERA and a 2.00 WHIP through his first eight innings in 2018.