Braves' Julio Teheran: Allows four runs in no-decision
Teheran allowed four runs on six hits and one walk across 5.2 innings Tuesday in a no-decision against the Rays. He struck out five.
Teheran allowed just a pair of sacrifice flies through the first five innings, but a two-run home run from Brandon Lowe in the sixth inning tarnished what could have been a better performance. He wasn't particularly sharp, throwing just 57 percent of his pitches for strikes and throwing first-pitch strikes o 12 of 25 batters. Teheran had delivered quality starts in each of his previous three outings, allowing four earned runs over 20 innings during that stretch. He'll look to bounce back this weekend against the Pirates.
