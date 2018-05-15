Braves' Julio Teheran: Allows four runs in win

Teheran (4-1) allowed four runs on four hits and three walks across six innings to earn the win Monday against the Cubs. He struck out one.

Teheran fell victim to the long ball on a couple of occasions, allowing two-run home runs to Albert Almora and Kris Bryant to account for the major damage to his ledger. He was quite effective aside from those two instances, winning his fourth straight decision on the back of some late offensive support. Teheran had tossed 13 consecutive scoreless innings over his last two starts and still has a solid 3.49 ERA after this outing. He'll look to exploit a friendlier matchup with the Marlins in his next scheduled appearance.