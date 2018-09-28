Braves' Julio Teheran: Allows one run in loss
Teheran (9-9) pitched six innings and took the loss Thursday, allowing a run on two hits and two walks in the loss to the Mets. He struck out five and yielded a home run.
Teheran held the Mets in check most of the night aside from a Kevin Plawecki solo shot in the third inning. In his final start of 2018, the 27-year-old dropped his season ERA to 3.94 in 175.2 innings. Unfortunately, Teheran struggled with his control all year, posting a 162:84 K:BB with a career-worst 4.3 BB/9.
