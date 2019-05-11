Braves' Julio Teheran: Allows one run over six

Teheran allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings in a no-decision against the Diamondbacks on Friday.

With just one run allowed in his last two starts (12 innings), Teheran has brought his ERA for the season down more than a full run to 4.26. He has quality starts in three of his last four outings, and each of those quality starts came on the road, which is a good sign after his early-season struggles away from SunTrust Park. Teheran lines up for a home start against the Cardinals next before a road two step the week of May 20.