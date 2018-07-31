Braves' Julio Teheran: Allows three runs in win over Marlins

Teheran (8-7) allowed three runs on four hits and four walks across five innings to earn the win Monday against the Marlins. He struck out four.

Teheran was touched up for a two-run home run in the first inning and later gave up a run on a hit and two walks in the fifth. He threw first-pitch strikes to 15 of 23 batters but often fell behind in the count as he finished with a middling 64 percent of his pitches for strikes. Luckily, he was spotted a lead in the early going and earned the win despite a lackluster performance. Teheran has now allowed 10 earned runs combined over 9.1 innings since the All-Star break and will look to get back on track this weekend against the Mets.