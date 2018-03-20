Braves' Julio Teheran: Blanks Blue Jays on Monday

Teheran tossed 6.2 scoreless innings in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out five.

The 27-year-old has been stingy all spring when it comes to runs, but it's reassuring to see him miss some bats as well -- Teheran now has a 12:5 K:BB through 20.2 innings. The Braves' Opening Day starter is looking to rebound from his worst full season in the majors, a campaign that included a career-low 7.2 K/9, and he'll likely need to find some of those lost strikeouts if he's going to bring down his 4.49 ERA.

