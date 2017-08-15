Braves' Julio Teheran: Blanks Rockies through seven at Coors
Teheran pitched seven scoreless innings with eight strikeouts during Monday's loss to Colorado. He didn't factor into the decision.
It's never wise to overreact to a start at Coors Field, but normally that's because pitchers under perform at the hitter-friendly venue. This was one of a very few bright spots for Teheran this season, as he sports a disappointing 4.98 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 7.1 K/9 for the campaign. It's become difficult to count on the former fantasy stalwart, and Teheran's dynasty/keeper stock is probably now at an all-time low. He projects to face the Reds at SunTrust Park in his next outing.
