Braves' Julio Teheran: Brings heat Monday
Teheran surrendered three runs (two earned) on three hits and struck out four over three innings Monday in the Braves' 4-3 exhibition loss to the Astros.
Teheran was making his Grapefruit League debut after he tossed two innings against minor-league hitters in his first outing of the spring a week earlier. While the surface results don't look like anything to write home about, it was perhaps more noteworthy that Teheran's average fastball velocity sat around 92-to-93 miles per hour while peaking at 94, according to Mark Bowman of MLB.com. Teheran's four-seamer averaged just 89.9 mph in 2018, the lowest reading of his career.
