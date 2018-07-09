Braves' Julio Teheran: Cleared for Tuesday's start

Teheran (illness) will start Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Following his July 4 loss to the Yankees in New York, Teheran was sent back to Atlanta after falling victim to the flu. It appears that all Teheran needed was a few days of rest for his condition to improve, so it's not expected that he'll face any limitations Tuesday in what likely shapes up as a two-start week for the right-hander. Since Max Fried (blister) was placed on the 10-day disabled list over the weekend and doesn't seem on track to return prior to the All-Star break, the Braves could get by with a four-man rotation this week thanks to off days Monday and Thursday. Teheran's second start would come Sunday at home against the Diamondbacks in the Braves' final game of the first half.