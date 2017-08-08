Braves' Julio Teheran: Cleared for Tuesday's start
Teheran (thigh) will start Tuesday's game against the Phillies.
Teheran exited his previous outing Aug. 2 prematurely after experiencing cramping in his right thigh, but it was never anything that was expected to jeopardize his availability for his subsequent start. The right-hander should face no restrictions Tuesday, though he may not make for an enticing DFS option after he was roughed up in his most recent matchup with the Phillies on July 28. He lasted just 4.2 innings in that start, giving up eight runs on seven hits (three home runs) and two walks.
