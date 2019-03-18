Braves' Julio Teheran: Confirmed as Opening Day starter

Teheran was officially named the Braves' Opening Day starter on Monday.

Teheran earns the honor for the sixth consecutive season, tying Hall of Famer Warren Spahn for the franchise record. Teheran, of course, is nowhere near that level, but he's still a decent pitcher. His 3.94 ERA last season easily outpaced his 4.83 FIP, but his ERA has come in considerably below his FIP for six straight seasons, so it would be wrong to credit the difference entirely to luck. Still, Teheran wouldn't be the ace for most contenders and only fills that role in Atlanta due to Mike Foltynewicz's elbow injury.

