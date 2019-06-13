Braves' Julio Teheran: Continues incredible run
Teheran (5-4) allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits with two strikeouts and three walks across six innings to earn a victory against the Pirates on Thursday.
He trailed through four frames, but the Braves offense exploded in the fifth for five runs, which the bullpen barely let hold up for Teheran to capture the win. Teheran snapped his scoreless innings streak, but he is still 3-0 with a 0.81 ERA over his last eight outings. This hot streak has improved his numbers to 5-4, 2.92 ERA, .197 batting average against, 1.19 WHIP and 76 strikeouts in 83.1 innings. Teheran will next pitch against the Mets at home Tuesday.
